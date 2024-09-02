Azerbaijan's ruling party emerges as leading force in parliament elections

(MENAFN) In a snap election held on Sunday, Azerbaijan's ruling New Azerbaijan Party emerged as the leading force in the country's parliament, according to early results released by Mazahir Panakhov, the head of the Central Election Commission, on Monday. The results were compiled from approximately 5,895 polling stations across the nation.



Preliminary data indicates that the New Azerbaijan Party secured around 68 of the 125 seats available in Azerbaijan’s single-chamber parliament. This outcome is based on 91 percent of the votes counted so far, underscoring a significant victory for the ruling party. The party's strong performance reflects its dominant position in the country's political landscape.



The remaining seats were distributed among a variety of smaller parties and independent candidates, who collectively filled nearly all of the remaining positions. This distribution highlights a fragmented opposition but also a diverse range of political voices represented in the new parliamentary composition.



Voter turnout for the election was recorded at 37.27 percent, reflecting a relatively modest level of public engagement. The turnout figure suggests that while the election was significant in shaping the future political framework of Azerbaijan, it saw limited participation from the electorate.

MENAFN02092024000045015839ID1108625792