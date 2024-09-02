Karan Wahi, Rithvikk Dhanjani Sculpt Eco-Friendly Ganpati Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actors Karan Wahi, and Rithvikk Dhanjani have shared a glimpse of sculpting eco-friendly Ganpati idol, ahead of the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan, who has 3.3 million followers shared a picture in which we can see a half made Ganesh idol, which is being made of clay.

The image has a caption: "Bringing him to LIFE".

He also shared a giving an overview of the statue.

Rithvikk, who has three million followers on Instagram, shared a snap on the Stories section in which we can see the feet of the Ganpati statue, which is in the making.

He wrote in the caption: "Bringing him to life".

Meanwhile, Karan is best known for his roles as Ranveer in teen drama series 'Remix', and Dr Siddhant Modi in the medical youth show 'Dill Mill Gayye'. He has also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made in India'.

The 38-year-old actor has been a part of TV shows like 'Shraddha', 'Baat Hamari Pakki Hai', 'Teri Meri Love Stories', 'Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki', and 'Channa Mereya'.

He has been the host for reality shows like 'India's Next Superstars', 'India Ke Mast Kalandar', 'The Voice', 'Dance India Dance 7', 'Indian Pro Music League', 'Dance India Dance Super Moms', 'Indian Idol Junior', 'Nach Baliye 5', 'Nach Baliye 6', and 'Indian Idol 7'.

He has also appeared in movies like-- 'Daawat-e-Ishq', and 'Hate Story 4'. Karan was seen in web series-- 'I Don't Watch TV', 'Sacred Games', 'Hundred', 'Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2', and 'Half Love Half Arranged'.

Karan is currently seen as Virat in the legal drama 'Raisinghani VS Raisinghani', which weaves the lives of legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

Along with Jennifer Winget and Karani, the show features Reem Shaikh.

It streams on Sony LIV.

He has 'Couple Goals 5' in the pipeline.

Rithvikk was last seen as the host of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', and 'Super Dancer Chapter 4'.