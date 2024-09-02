AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED Officials At His Residence
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi: Aam Admi Party leader MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by Enforcement Directorate officials, after searches were conducted at the leader's residence today, in connection with a money laundering case. Also Read
| AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi backs nationwide protest against Waqf Bill
The case relates to alleged irregularities in appointments in Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties.
Khan posted a video statement on his X account, in which he said the ED team has plans to arrest him. The leader stated that the ED riaded his residence despite him informing the agency that his ailing mother-in-law is also present at his home
“The ED team has come to arrest me on the pretext of a search. My mother-in-law is a cancer patient, she was operated upon four days back. She is also at my home. I had informed this (to the ED),” said Amanatullah Khan.
(Keep checking for more updates)
MENAFN02092024007365015876ID1108625608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.