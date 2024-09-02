AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Arrested By ED Officials At His Residence

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi: Aam Admi Party leader MLA Amanatullah Khan was arrested by Enforcement Directorate officials, after searches were conducted at the leader's residence today, in connection with a money laundering case.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in appointments in Delhi Waqf Board and leasing of its properties.

Khan posted a statement on his X account, in which he said the ED team has plans to arrest him. The leader stated that the ED riaded his residence despite him informing the agency that his ailing mother-in-law is also present at his home

“The ED team has come to arrest me on the pretext of a search. My mother-in-law is a cancer patient, she was operated upon four days back. She is also at my home. I had informed this (to the ED),” said Amanatullah Khan.

