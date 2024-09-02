Russian Overnight Attack On Kharkiv: Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight and in the morning, September 2, Russian attacked Kharkiv injuring a 66-year-old.

Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

According to him, a 66-year-old woman was and a private household was damaged as a result of a drone attack in Kyiv region at around 1:00.

At 05:30, the Russians struck the Industrialnyi district in Kharkiv again.

A private household and three non-residential buildings in the garden society caught fire. People were not injured, Syniehubov added.