Russian Overnight Attack On Kharkiv: Woman Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight and in the morning, September 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv injuring a 66-year-old.
Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
According to him, a 66-year-old woman was injured and a private household was damaged as a result of a drone attack in Kyiv region at around 1:00.
At 05:30, the Russians struck the Industrialnyi district in Kharkiv again.
A private household and three non-residential buildings in the garden society caught fire. People were not injured, Syniehubov added.
