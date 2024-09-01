Azerbaijan Para Taekwondo National Team Takes Second Place At Paralympics
The Azerbaijani national team of male para taekwondo players
took second place at the Summer Paralympic Games held in Paris, the
capital of France.
Azernews reports that the members of the team represented by 3
para taekwondo players won 2 medals in total.
Imameddin Khalilov (K44, 70 kilograms) won a Gold medal, Sabir
Zeynalov (K44, 58 kilograms) won a bronze medal, and Abulfaz
Abuzarli (K44, 80 kilograms) advanced to the 1/4 finals.
The Azerbaijani national team is behind only the Turkish team in
the final standings. The Great Britain team took the third
place.
It should be noted that a total of 52 countries were represented
in the para taekwondo competitions.
