Azerbaijan Para Taekwondo National Team Takes Second Place At Paralympics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani national team of male para taekwondo players took second place at the Summer Paralympic Games held in Paris, the capital of France.

Azernews reports that the members of the team represented by 3 para taekwondo players won 2 medals in total.

Imameddin Khalilov (K44, 70 kilograms) won a medal, Sabir Zeynalov (K44, 58 kilograms) won a bronze medal, and Abulfaz Abuzarli (K44, 80 kilograms) advanced to the 1/4 finals.

The Azerbaijani national team is behind only the Turkish team in the final standings. The Great Britain team took the third place.

It should be noted that a total of 52 countries were represented in the para taekwondo competitions.