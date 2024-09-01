Strategic Relations With China Solid, Ambitious - Min. Al-Fassam

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Nora Al-Fassam, of Finance discussed Sunday mechanisms of implementing the Mubarak Al-Kabeer project with a visiting Chinese delegation.

Strategic bilateral relations with China are "solid and ambitious" towards achieving goals, said Al-Fassam, also Minister of State for Economic and Affairs in a press release after the meeting, adding that "constructive and fruitful" talks between the two sides come within the framework of Amiri directives on speeding up the implementation of major projects, mainly the port.

The meeting with the Chinese delegation earlier today took place in the presence of Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat, Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei, and senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Finance. (end)

