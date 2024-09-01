Cabinet Approves Amended Regulation For Civil Service System

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 1 (Petra) -- The Cabinet approved an amended regulation for the Civil Service System for 2024.The amended regulation allows public sector employees to work outside of official working hours, subject to controls and determinants that ensure no impact on productivity or conflict of interest, in order to promote the transfer and exchange of knowledge, experiences, and practices between the public and private sectors, as well as to contribute to improving public sector performance and preserving competencies.According to the amendment, employees appointed to positions listed in the formations table are allowed to work outside the official working hours, provided that they obtain prior approval from the competent authority, that the work is outside the official working hours specified in the department, and that the work does not affect the employee's performance of his duties and responsibilities or his productivity and the performance of the department's tasks.The amendment also stipulates that the work must not be outside the official working hours for any of the entities that have a relationship, interest or association with the work of the department, and that this work does not result in any conflict of interest.The amendment stipulates that the approval to work outside official working hours must be in writing, specifying the organization the employee will work for, as well as the duration of the work, provided that it does not exceed one year, renewable in accordance with the above conditions.The Cabinet decided to approve the mandating reasons for the draft regulation of specialization and technical classification in the nursing and midwifery profession for 2024, and referred it to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau to proceed with the procedures for its approval.The draft regulation aims to regulate the transition of nurses and midwives from one level to another, in accordance with scientific degrees, practical experience and continuous professional development, enhance practical experience to obtain specialization in nursing, develop residency programs in nursing, and regulate a number of other issues related to the profession of nursing and midwifery, in a way that reflects positively on the quality of health services.The Cabinet also decided to approve the National Strategy for the Development of Medical Tourism in Jordan for 2024-2026, which was prepared in line with the economic modernization vision, in order to contribute to the development of the medical tourism sector in the Kingdom.The Cabinet also decided to approve the third national energy efficiency plan for 2024-2026 to enable the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources to announce and implement it in coordination with all concerned parties.In other news, the cabinet decided to renew the appointment of Dr. Ezzeddine Kanakrieh as CEO of the Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF).The Cabinet also decided to refer the Secretary General of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC), Assem Tarawneh, to retirment and appoint Amjad Talal Bakir Narmouk as Secretary General of the IACC.