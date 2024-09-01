Mumbai City FC Appoint Lallianzuala Chhangte As New Captain Ahead Of 2024-25 Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Mumbai City FC have named Indian forward Lallianzuala Chhangte as the new captain ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Chhangte will replace Rahul Bheke as the captain of the club after the latter moved to his previous Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC. Bheke led the Mumbai City to the ISL Cup trophy last season.

Earlier in June this year, Mumbai City extended his contract until the end of the 2026-27 season.

"I did not doubt extending my stay with Mumbai City FC for the upcoming seasons. The fans are immense, and so is the family at the club. I am grateful to God that we have been able to repay that love with good football and trophies. There are many more stories to tell over the next few years, and I hope to be the best version of myself every day for my Mumbai City FC family," Chhangte had said on his contract extension.

Since joining the Islanders in January 2022, Chhangte has consistently delivered standout performances, amassing 29 goals and 16 assists in 79 appearances. In the 2023/24 ISL season, he replicated his previous campaign's success by contributing 16 goals (10 goals and 6 assists), becoming the first Indian player in ISL history to record over 15 goal contributions in back-to-back seasons.

A key player in the team's triumphs, Chhangte helped the Islanders clinch the ISL League Winners' Shield in 2022/23 season and played a decisive role in securing the ISL Cup in the following season with crucial goal contributions.

Mumbai City FC will start their ISL campaign against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on September 13.