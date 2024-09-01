TN Govt Blames Centre To Cover Up Incompetence: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Sep 1 (IANS) The BJP on Sunday alleged that the Tamil Nadu is unnecessarily blaming the Union government to cover up its incompetence.

“The National Alliance (NDA) government has allocated funds four times more than that was allocated during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments. The DMK government unnecessarily blames the Union government to cover up its incompetence, inefficiency and corruption,” BJP Interim Coordination Committee Chairman H. Raja told persons.

He said that during the UPA government from 2004 to 2014, Tamil Nadu was allocated Rs 2.3 lakh crore. However, since 2014, the NDA government has allocated Rs 10.66 lakh crore to the state for various projects.

He also alleged that the Tamil Nadu government is not allocating funds for infrastructure development, adding, that all the schemes in Tamil Nadu are being implemented with funds from the Union government.

He also alleged that even the rice and pulses distributed in the state are being provided from the funds allocated by the Union government.

He also demanded a white paper from Finance Minister Thangam Thenarasu and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin regarding the percentage of funds allocated for capital expenditure in the last budget.

The former MLA also said that the target of the Tamil Nadu BJP was to enrol 200 members in each booth.

He said that steps will be taken to induct one crore members into the Tamil Nadu unit, adding, that the membership drive will commence from September 2 to until October 15.

“The BJP will also conduct protest marches against the functioning of the Tamil Nadu government,” he said.

On the Chief Minister's visit to the U.S., he said that M.K. Stalin needs to explain what is the outcome of his Dubai visit and how much investment was brought to the state.

H. Raja was appointed as the BJP's Interim Coordination Committee Chairman after the party state chief K. Annamalai went to London for higher studies.