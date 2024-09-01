Press Council Detects No Violations Of Election Process Until 16:00
Date
9/1/2024 10:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
As reported earlier, the Press Council hotline numbers (012) 441
35 96 city, (050) 242 09 91 and (055) 789 85 03 are available to
journalists starting at 08:00.
Aernews reports, citing the Press Council that until 16:00, no
calls were received from representatives of the media covering the
voting process to the institution's phone numbers.
It was noted that the Press Council will be in constant contact
with the Central Election Commission and other related institutions
to investigate the appeals received by the telephone numbers
operating in the "hotline" mode, and all measures will be taken for
journalists performing their professional duties to operate
completely freely.
Members of the Board of the Press Council, who are registered as
journalists and observers, also observe the conditions created for
journalists to cover the process at the polling stations in the
capital and regions. For now, the Chairman of the Press Council
Rashad Majid is in the 5th, 6th, and 7th precincts of the Khatai
third electoral district No. 35, the deputy chairman Saadat
Mammadova is in precinct No. 32 of the Aghdam-Khojali electoral
district No. 118, the members of the Management Board - Aflatun
Amashov No. 21 First In Precinct No. 17 of Nasimi Electoral
District, Jeyhun Musaoglu in Precinct No. 4 of Third Electoral
District No. 50 of Absheron District, Yadigar Mammadli in Precincts
No. 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 of Sabail Electoral District No. 7,
Mushfiq Alasgarli in Precinct No. 23 of the same constituency,
Hajibey Heydarli in Precinct No. 8 They watched the process in
precinct No. 16 of Binagadi First Election District No. They did
not find any violations.
