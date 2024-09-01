Press Council Detects No Violations Of Election Process Until 16:00

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

As reported earlier, the Press Council hotline numbers (012) 441 35 96 city, (050) 242 09 91 and (055) 789 85 03 are available to journalists starting at 08:00.

Aernews reports, citing the Press Council that until 16:00, no calls were received from representatives of the covering the voting process to the institution's phone numbers.

It was noted that the Press Council will be in constant contact with the Central Election Commission and other related institutions to investigate the appeals received by the telephone numbers operating in the "hotline" mode, and all measures will be taken for journalists performing their professional duties to operate completely freely.

Members of the Board of the Press Council, who are registered as journalists and observers, also observe the conditions created for journalists to cover the process at the polling stations in the capital and regions. For now, the Chairman of the Press Council Rashad Majid is in the 5th, 6th, and 7th precincts of the Khatai third electoral district No. 35, the deputy chairman Saadat Mammadova is in precinct No. 32 of the Aghdam-Khojali electoral district No. 118, the members of the Management Board - Aflatun Amashov No. 21 First In Precinct No. 17 of Nasimi Electoral District, Jeyhun Musaoglu in Precinct No. 4 of Third Electoral District No. 50 of Absheron District, Yadigar Mammadli in Precincts No. 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 of Sabail Electoral District No. 7, Mushfiq Alasgarli in Precinct No. 23 of the same constituency, Hajibey Heydarli in Precinct No. 8 They watched the process in precinct No. 16 of Binagadi First Election District No. They did not find any violations.