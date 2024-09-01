Samsung Set To Enhance Athlete and Fan Experience for an Unforgettable Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

(MENAFN- BCW Global) PARIS – September 1, 2024 – Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner, will harness the power of Galaxy technology to continue supporting connected Games-time experiences for athletes and fans at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, helping them create lifelong memories of the Games.

Samsung’s central message for Paris 2024 is “Open always wins,” which articulates the belief that with an open mind, every new experience becomes a meaningful achievement — a sentiment embodied by the athletes competing at the Paralympic Games. Samsung will celebrate the open-mindedness and resilience demonstrated by Paralympians, harnessing its latest mobile technology to open up new experiences and possibilities for athletes, fans, and the rest of the world, during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

“Samsung has been a Paralympic Games partner for almost two decades, and as committed supporters of the Paralympic Movement, we’re proud to help deliver the best possible Games-time experience for athletes, fans, spectators and volunteers at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games with our latest mobile technology,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP & Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “It is an honor to bring fans across the world closer to their favorite Paralympians, their stories and uncompromising spirit, as they forge new paths and inspire greatness.”

Continued Support of the Paralympic Movement

Samsung’s support of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games follows an 18-year partnership which began at the Torino 2006 Paralympic Winter Games. During this time, Samsung has used its mobile technology to engage and inspire fans and supporters while raising awareness of the Paralympic Movement. The “Dialogue in the Dark” demonstration at Sochi 2014 saw visitors at the Galaxy Studio Olympic Park experience a day in the life of a visually impaired person to help visitors understand the challenges they can experience from their perspective. Similarly, at PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, visitors at the Samsung experience space were able to try the Relúmĭno feature in conjunction with Samsung Gear VR, which helped those with low vision see the world more clearly. Samsung will continue to promote sporting excellence and shared values embodied by Paralympic athletes through its ongoing support of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Championing Team Samsung Galaxy Trailblazers

For the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Samsung has been supporting its roster of Team Samsung Galaxy athletes. The team of trailblazers, who were selected due to their impact on and off the field of play, includes French blind footballer and Olympic Torchbearer Yvan Wouandji and Paralympians Johannes Floors (para athletics, Germany), Madison De Rozario (para athletics, Australia), Ugo Didier (para swimming, France), Hee-jin Kim (goalball, Korea), Kadeena Cox (para cycling and para athletics, Great Britain) and Desirée Vila (para athletics, Spain). The athletes shared their sentiments regarding Samsung’s support:

 Ugo Didier: “The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are particularly special, taking place in my home country. Beyond the competition, I want to show that with enough dedication, everyone can compete in sporting events and achieve world-class performances regardless of disability, so I’m grateful to be working alongside Samsung to share this message.”



 Madison De Rozario: “Technology is playing a significant role in our entire movement of sport. To make a tangible impact on fans and people, you need to be able to connect with them to truly learn who they are and for them to know who you are. It’s an honor to be supported by Samsung as I go into my fifth Paralympic Games to bring people around the world closer to the Paralympic Movement.”



 Johannes Floors: “To be a successful Paralympian, determination is vital, but it also requires honest self-reflection, the ability to take criticism, meticulous engineering and open-mindedness to try the new and innovative approaches that ultimately set you up for success. I’m delighted to be working with Samsung, who share these values and reflect them in their own innovation.”

Additionally, Samsung released its film Voices of Galaxy, which spotlights Johannes Floors’ story — his motivation, determination, and passion to make an impact on next generation — in May.

Harnessing the Latest Technology for an Unforgettable Games-Time Experience

To enhance the athlete experience, Samsung is providing nearly 5,000 Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition smartphones to Paralympians competing in the Games. The exclusive edition features a suite of built-in services and apps to help athletes to enjoy Paris and navigate every aspect of their Games-time experience with ease. The Galaxy Z Flip6 Olympic Edition supports the latest Galaxy AI features — as well as accessibility features — ensuring all Paralympians have the best experience possible.

Interpreter[1], which instantly translates live conversations, will allow all Paralympians to connect with fellow athletes from around the world. Bixby Vision for Accessibility, which gives audio descriptions of images and user surroundings, and Relúmĭno outline, which enhances the screen’s contrast and brightness or sharpens image outlines to increase visibility, allowing athletes with low vision to seamlessly navigate competition venues and stay connected with fans following their Paris 2024 journey.

Opening Up Fan Experiences To Put the Paralympic Spirit in Motion

The start of the Paralympic Games also marks the next wave of the popular Samsung Olympic Games Pin Collection, taking place at the fully accessible Olympic™ rendezvous @ Samsung pop-up experiences at Champs-Elysees 125 and Square Marigny in Paris. Fans of the Paralympic Games can participate in Galaxy AI experiences to complete their collection of 16 specially-designed pins, including four that represent Paralympic sports — blind football, para athletics, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair tennis — to receive a new Galaxy Z Flip6 and a chance to win a round-trip package for two to attend Milano Cortina 2026. Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in an interactive journey through Samsung’s rich heritage around the Olympic and Paralympic Games and try out the latest Galaxy technology for themselves at the sites. In addition, Samsung plans to conduct a series of events and appearances at its OlympicTM Rendezvous @ Samsung pop-up experience sites throughout the Games to bring fans face-to-face with their favorite Paralympic athletes.

Fans and visitors can celebrate the Games and get closer to Samsung’s latest technology at the OlympicTM rendezvous @ Samsung sites, open throughout the duration of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games:





