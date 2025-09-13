Bengaluru To Face Power Cuts On Sept 13-14 3-Day Cauvery Water Supply Disruption From Sept 15

Bengaluru: Residents of the city are bracing for a tough weekend as they face a double blow of power outages and Cauvery water supply disruptions. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have announced scheduled power cuts, while the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has declared a three-day water supply shutdown next week. Together, these disruptions are expected to cause significant inconvenience across several parts of the city.

Power Outages on September 13 and 14

Power supply will be disrupted today (Sept 13) and tomorrow (Sept 14) from 10 am to 5 pm due to urgent maintenance work at the 220/66/11 kV ARS Peenya substation.

Affected Areas

Marathahalli, Doddanekundi, ISRO Campus, Bagmane Tech Park, GTRI, WTC Indira Nagar, Defence Colony, 100 Feet Road, Indira Nagar 1st and 2nd Stage, 80 Feet Road, CMH Road, Jeevan Bima Nagar, Geetanjali Layout, BDA Layout, LIC Colony, Thippasandra, Ramesh Nagar, Tata Housing, BEML, KADA Housing, Malleshpalya, ADA Layout, Basavanagar, Annasandrapalya, Vibhutipura, Jain Heights, Vishwajith Layout, Adarsh Villa, Kuvempu Road, Krishnappa Garden, and Airport Road.

Power supply will be disrupted today and tomorrow due to ongoing work at the 220/66/11 kV ARS Peenya substation.

Cauvery Water Supply Disruption for 3 Days

Adding to the city's woes, the Cauvery water supply will be disrupted for three consecutive days: September 15, 16, and 17, due to urgent maintenance work. The disruption will be carried out in five phases, lasting nearly 60 hours in total.

Reason for Shutdown

According to the BWSSB, the shutdown is necessary for emergency maintenance and infrastructure upgrades at pumping stations. Facilities under Cauvery Stage V will remain shut from September 15 to 17, while Phase I and Phase II pumping stations of Stages I, II, III, and IV will undergo scheduled work from 6 am on September 16 to 6 am on September 17.

BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar stated that the maintenance is being carried out to ensure the smooth functioning of pumping stations and major pipelines, which are critical for uninterrupted drinking water supply to Bengaluru.

Areas Affected and Advisory

All areas dependent on the Cauvery project for water supply will be affected during this period. Citizens are advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously until regular supply resumes.