BIS Will Roll Out Standards For EV Charging, Storage, And Safety: Director General Pramod Tiwari

New Delhi [India]: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has developed e-mobility standards for charging station safety, battery storage, and charging, and work is being continued on battery swapping too, BIS Director General, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, said. "For e-mobility, we have already developed several standards. They relate basically to the safety of the charging stations, battery storage, safe battery charging, etc. A lot of work is also happening in other areas. Battery swapping is one area. And the sky is the limit," he said on the sidelines of a press conference of the IEC General Meeting in New Delhi. BIS, the National Standards Body of India, is a statutory body functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India. The government has implemented a series of policies and initiatives to boost the adoption of EVs. "So, it becomes of utmost importance that the quality, safety & reliability of the EV infrastructure is assured. Standards play a major role in ensuring the safety, quality, reliability, compatibility and interoperability of the related infrastructure created in the state, be it EV charging stations or Battery Swap stations," he told ANI on Friday. In the electrical vehicles, many standards are set by the BIS, like in battery storage, charging stations, and other standards are in the pipeline, he said. On artificial intelligence, he said AI needs changes on a regular basis.“It's a fast-evolving technology and is a priority area for us.” "Our focus was to standardise definitional aspects of AI, and we did it," he said. There are many other verticals where work is on, he added. Under the CRS scheme, MeitY has identified 65 products which cannot be manufactured and imported without BIS certification. In this way, we are trying to control the quality." Talking about the number of product categories under certification, he said that "nearly 700 products are under mandatory certification."

More Products Under Review

It is obvious that more products are being planned under BIS certification, he said. "Which products will be included? That's very difficult because the decision rests with the ministries. They decide which product should come under mandatory certification. So our job is only to familiarise them with the new standards and also to motivate them," Tiwari said. A high-level committee, headed by former Cabinet Secretary and current NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba, will review the hurdles industries face in obtaining these approvals and examine bottlenecks in standards and processes that affect productivity and competitiveness. On the progress of the Rajiv Gauba Committee, he said that the "Work (is) in progress." BIS also operates various schemes like Product Certification (ISI mark), Management Systems Certification, Hall Marking of Gold and Silver Jewellery / Artefacts, and Laboratory Services for the benefit of the industry and, in turn, aiming at consumer protection. On Hallmark, he said that bullion is under consideration.“Bullion is still under consideration. We have had a consultation with all the stakeholders, and now several challenges have been pointed out; several issues have to be addressed. So that is still being sorted out.” He said that bullion refers to gold, not gold jewellery. Bullion refers to precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium.

