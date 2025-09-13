Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar To Arshad Warsi - Check Out The Real Ages Of The Stars

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of 'Jolly LLB 3', starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is set to hit theaters on September 19th. Here are the real ages of the 10 lead actors in the movie.

Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar play the lead roles in Jolly LLB 3. Arshad is 57 years old, while Akshay is 58, having recently celebrated his birthday.

Saurabh Shukla plays the judge in Jolly LLB 3, reprising his role from the previous installment. He is 62 years old.

Huma Qureshi plays Akshay Kumar's wife in Jolly LLB 3, also returning from the previous film. She is 39 years old.

Amrita Rao plays Arshad Warsi's wife in Jolly LLB 3. She appeared in the first film of the series and is 44 years old.

Annu Kapoor also appears as a lawyer in Jolly LLB 3. He was in the previous film with Akshay Kumar and is 69 years old.

Boman Irani is part of Jolly LLB 3, playing a lawyer. He is 65 years old.

Popular TV actor Ram Kapoor is also in Jolly LLB 3, glimpsed in the recent trailer. He is 52 years old.

Gajraj Rao is in Jolly LLB 3, playing a minister. He sported a different look in the trailer and is 54 years old.

Seema Biswas has a special role in Jolly LLB 3, appearing in the trailer. She is 60 years old.