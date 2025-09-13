PM Modi Assures Centre's Continued Support For Manipur's Peace, Prosperity

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured that he and the Government of India would always stand with Manipur and continue efforts to ensure the border state's peace and prosperity.

Laying foundation stones for 19 development projects worth Rs 7,300 crore for different parts of Manipur from the Peace Ground in Churachandpur, the Prime Minister said that peace is required for undertaking development.

Noting that the violence affected Manipur, PM Modi informed that talks have been started with various ethnic groups providing due respect to all stakeholders.

“I appeal to all concerned to help the government to restore peace and to ensure the development for the betterment of all, especially the future of the new generations,” the Prime Minister said.

Before addressing the gathering at the Peace Ground, the Prime Minister interacted with the inmates of the relief camps, where thousands of men, women and children have been staying since the violence broke out in Manipur in May 2023.

The Prime Minister said that many ethnic hostilities in the Northeastern states had been stopped through negotiations and talks and added that peace and development would be further intensified in Manipur.

Saying that Manipur is a border state and its connectivity issues were once a major problem, PM Modi informed that since 2014, constant efforts were going on to develop the road, rail and air connectivity of the state and the budgetary allocations were also increased to a large extent.

He told the gathering that Rs 3,700 crore were spent for the development of National Highways and Rs 8,700 crore projects are now underway for new highways.

PM Modi said that railway connectivity was being extended in Manipur at a cost of Rs 22,000 crore and the Jiribam-Imphal railway project would be completed in the near future, linking the state capital (Imphal) with the national railway network.

More helicopter services would be started from Imphal airport linking remote areas of the state, the Prime Minister announced and informed that employment scope of the youths of the state would increase further.

Referring to the violence-hit displaced people in Manipur, the Prime Minister said that over 7,000 houses are being constructed for the affected people, a Rs 3,000 crore special package was given to the state and an additional fund of Rs 500 crore sanctioned.

Highlighting the life and culture of tribals of Churachandpur, the Prime Minister said:“I know the problems of the tribals. Tribals' development across the country is the priority of the government. Special development initiatives have been undertaken in over 500 tribal inhabited villages of Manipur.”

He informed that 18 Eklavya Model Residential Schools are being constructed in Manipur and added that Manipur's traditional culture is to empower women and the Central government was also always working on these lines.

Without naming any previous governments, he said that once funds were announced from Delhi but they hardly reached Imphal.

"In different Awas Yojanas, over 60,000 houses were constructed, electricity problems of thousands of families were resolved, over one lakh people got free electricity connections and piped water connections were provided to over 3.50 lakh households in Manipur," he said.

“Good hospitals and educational institutions were once a dream in Manipur, now these are a reality. Under the PM-DevINE (Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region), health services are being improved in five districts. Over Rs 350 crore has been provided for free medical treatment to hundreds of people,” the Prime Minister said.

The 19 projects for which PM Modi laid foundation stones include, Manipur Urban Roads, Drainage and Asset Management Improvement project, Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, with infrastructure set up at Imphal and skilling and employment generation across the state, upgradations and double-laning of National Highway 102A in Tengnoupal district, Working Women's Hostels at nine locations, strengthening of 120 high schools and higher secondary schools in all 16 districts, providing super speciality and assured speciality healthcare in remote and hill districts.

Due to heavy rain, the Prime Minister after reaching Imphal international airport from Mizoram's capital Aizawl went to Churachandpur by road instead of helicopter as the weather was not conducive for chopper travel to Manipur.

"Despite heavy rain, PM Modi decided that he would reach the rally venue by road, no matter how much time it took, just so that he could interact with the people," an official said.

Tribal inhabited district Churachandpur, which shares borders with Myanmar and Mizoram, is 61 km south of Imphal. A large number of men, women and children standing by the roadside with the Indian Tricolour greeted the Prime Minister during his 1.5 hour journey by road.

Later, PM Modi left Churachandpur for Imphal, where he would inaugurate infrastructure projects totalling Rs 1,200 crore from the historic Kangla Fort and address the mammoth gatherings.