Bright Side Stories: How An IAS Officer Chose Classical Music Over Bureaucracy To Find His True Rhythm

At 21, most people are still figuring out their path. By then, Kashish Mittal had already cracked the IIT-JEE with an All India Rank of 6, earned a degree from IIT Delhi, and cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam in his first attempt. A rising star in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), he held high-ranking roles and a bright future in governance. But in 2019, he made a choice few could have predicted: he resigned from the IAS to pursue Hindustani classical music full-time.

Music Before Bureaucracy

Long before the UPSC came into the picture, music had taken root in Mittal's life. Born in 1989 in Jalandhar to IPS officer Jagdish Kumar and Sangeeta Mittal, Kashish grew up in a home where discipline met art. He began his formal training in Hindustani classical music at just eight years old, and by age eleven, was already performing at major platforms like the Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan.

His musical journey continued even during his academic years.“Even during my school and IIT years, I never let go of music; it was always there, a quiet force pulling me in,” he said in an interview.

Trained under the revered guru Pandit Yashpaul of the Agra Gharana, Kashish became known for his mastery of Khayal gayaki. He is now an A-Grade artist with All India Radio and Doordarshan, and recognised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

A Dual Life in Public Service

Driven by the example of his father, Mittal took the plunge into civil services after completing his B.Tech in Computer Science. His administrative career included impactful roles like Additional Deputy Commissioner of Chandigarh, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, and Additional Principal Secretary at NITI Aayog.

Despite his achievements, a void remained. Music wasn't a side project; it was his true identity.

“Classical music isn't a weekend hobby. It demands surrender, not scheduling,” Mittal once reflected.

In 2019, just nine years into his bureaucratic career, Kashish made a bold decision to resign. It raised eyebrows across the country, but he remained unfazed.

“An art like this is an eternal journey. You need to give it the respect it deserves,” he said.

A Tech-Driven Comeback

After leaving the IAS, Mittal joined Microsoft as a Principal Research Program Manager, combining his analytical mind with creative intuition. In March 2025, he founded 'Disha AI', a startup focused on social impact through artificial intelligence.

His return to music wasn't confined to the stage. A recent Instagram video of him casually singing 'Unke Andaz-e-Karam' by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan went viral, racking up over 3 million views and praise from across the internet. The caption,“Woh bhi apne na hue, dil bhi gaya haathon se”, resonated deeply with fans.

Kashish has received multiple accolades, including the Punjab State Award for Art and Culture (2007), IIT Delhi's Saraswati Samman (2010), and the Naad Shri Samman (2018). He also holds prestigious scholarships like NTSE and CCRT.

A Life in Tune with Passion

Kashish Mittal's journey is not just about leaving the IAS. It's about following a deeper calling-about choosing passion over position, and authenticity over expectation. His story is a reminder that true success lies not in titles, but in staying true to who you are.