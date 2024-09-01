Media reports Ukraine losing its first F-16

(MENAFN) Ukraine has reported the loss of its first F-16 fighter jet, a significant setback amid its efforts to bolster its air force with NATO-donated aircraft. Multiple United States sources revealed on Thursday that the jet, part of a recent batch of F-16s provided by allies, was destroyed in a crash earlier this week.



The Wall Street Journal reported that the incident occurred on Monday when the F-16 crashed, attributing the loss to pilot error rather than enemy action. This information came from a United States official who clarified that the aircraft was not brought down by hostile fire.



Contrary to the initial United States report, Ukrainian officials have expressed skepticism about the pilot error theory. According to CNN, the Ukrainian military is conducting a thorough investigation into the crash, and international experts will be invited to assist in the inquiry. The pilot, identified as Aleksey "Moonfish" Mes, one of the few Ukrainian pilots trained to operate the F-16, tragically lost his life in the accident.



The reported crash occurred shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the successful deployment of F-16s in combat operations. Zelensky had claimed that the aircraft were used to intercept and destroy Russian missiles and drones during a major Russian missile assault on Monday. At that time, there was no mention of the lost F-16.



The crash has been highlighted as a significant incident in the context of the ongoing conflict, which has seen intensified Russian missile attacks targeting Ukrainian infrastructure. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, subsequent attacks included long-range precision weapons and drones aimed at critical airfield facilities in Ukraine.



This incident underscores the high stakes and challenges involved in integrating advanced military technology into Ukraine’s defense efforts amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.

