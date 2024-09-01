Three Injured As Russia Shells Liubotyn Near Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were in a Russian strike targeting the town of Liubotyn in the Kharkiv district on Sunday.

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders hit Liubotyn in the Kharkiv district. A civil enterprise sustained damage. Three people weer injured:

two men, 70 and 57, and a woman, 59," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to the official, none of the injured civilians are in a life-threatening condition. All are receiving medical assistance.

Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the city was hit before clarifying that the strike targeted a city suburb.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Sunday morning, Russian troops shelled the Kupiansk and Bohodukhiv districts in Kharkiv region, leaving five civilians injured.