Three Injured As Russia Shells Liubotyn Near Kharkiv
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were injured in a Russian strike targeting the town of Liubotyn in the Kharkiv district on Sunday.
That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , chief of the regional military administration, Ukrinform reports.
"The invaders hit Liubotyn in the Kharkiv district. A civil enterprise sustained damage. Three people weer injured:
two men, 70 and 57, and a woman, 59," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.
According to the official, none of the injured civilians are in a life-threatening condition. All are receiving medical assistance.
Earlier, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the city was hit before clarifying that the strike targeted a city suburb.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Sunday morning, Russian troops shelled the Kupiansk and Bohodukhiv districts in Kharkiv region, leaving five civilians injured.
