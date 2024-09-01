President of UAE commits USD5 million to bolster polio vaccination efforts in Gaza

(MENAFN) In a significant humanitarian gesture, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has committed USD5 million to bolster polio vaccination efforts in Gaza. This initiative is aimed at combating a recent polio outbreak that marked the first case of the virus in the region in 25 years. The funds will support an emergency vaccination campaign, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).



The urgent campaign comes in response to the detection of the poliovirus in Gaza in July 2023. On August 23, the World Health Organization confirmed that at least one child had been paralyzed by type II poliovirus, an alarming development given the region's long history of polio-free status. The UAE's generous donation is part of its ongoing efforts to assist the Palestinian people, particularly children, who are facing a severe humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the recent outbreak.



The vaccination campaign, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday, September 1, aims to administer two doses of the polio vaccine to over 640,000 children under the age of 10. The operation will be conducted in phases, starting in central Gaza before moving to the southern and northern regions. Each phase is planned to span three days, aligning with periods of truce to ensure safe access for families and children to health facilities.



By coordinating with WHO, UNICEF, and UNRWA, the campaign seeks to halt the spread of the virus and prevent a larger outbreak. The UAE's support is crucial in providing relief and safeguarding the health of Gaza’s youngest residents amidst a challenging humanitarian situation.

