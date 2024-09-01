Sachin Tendulkar To Chris Gayle: Top 10 Richest Cricketers In World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The first four spots in the list of the world's richest cricketers are held by Indian players.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with assets worth Rs 1425 crore.

Former captain MS Dhoni is in second place with assets worth Rs 1040 crore





Indian star Virat Kohli's assets are Rs 1020 crore, the third among the richest cricketers.

Former captain Sourav Ganguly is in the fourth position with assets worth Rs 634 crore.





Former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting is the fifth one with assets worth Rs 480 crore.





The late Aussie spin legend Shane Warne is estimated to have assets worth Rs 409 crore.

West Indies legend Chris Gayle is reported to have assets worth Rs 375 crore.





Another Indian star in the top ten is Virender Sehwag. Sehwag's net worth is Rs 332 crore.





Australian captain Pat Cummins is estimated to have assets worth Rs 320 crore.

India's Yuvraj Singh, who is ranked tenth, is reported to have a net worth of Rs 266 crore.