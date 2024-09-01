Iran’s port, maritime services increase by 103 percent

(MENAFN) Mohammad-Hossein Allameh, the Director General of Planning, Development, and Resource Management at Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), has announced a significant 103 percent growth in maritime and port services. This substantial increase reflects Iran’s ongoing efforts to enhance its maritime through strategic measures. Allameh highlighted that the PMO is deeply engaged in advancing the maritime sector, noting that the container capacity of Iran’s ports has now reached 7.8 million TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), marking a considerable expansion in the country's port capabilities.



The PMO is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to strengthen international connections and is also leveraging the expertise of knowledge-based companies to address the maritime sector's needs. This collaboration aims to optimize the country's maritime infrastructure and operational efficiency. The commitment to expanding and improving port facilities is part of a broader strategy to support Iran’s maritime economy, which is seen as crucial amid ongoing economic challenges.



In November 2023, PMO Head Ali-Akbar Safaei announced plans to attract substantial investment, estimated at 1.0 quadrillion rials (approximately USD1.968 billion), to develop Iran’s ports further. This investment is intended to bolster the maritime sector’s capacity and infrastructure, crucial for enhancing Iran's export and import activities. The government’s support for port development is critical as Iran continues to navigate the impacts of U.S. unilateral sanctions on its economy, with ports serving as essential hubs for trade.



The PMO has set ambitious goals for port development, aiming to double the capacity of its ports within five years. As reported, the capacity of Iranian ports increased from 180 million tons in the Iranian calendar year 1392 (ending in March 2014) to 250 million tons in 1399 (ending in March 2021). This expansion underscores Iran’s commitment to improving its maritime infrastructure and boosting its role in global trade.

