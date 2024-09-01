SBI revolutionizes commute with innovative offerings

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 30, 2024: State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank, introduces innovative offerings revolutionizing commute across India.

• The Nation First MTS Card - The MTS RuPay NCMC prepaid card is designed to offer a seamless, offline payment solution for all NCMC-enabled transit projects, including metro rails, buses, ferries, tolls, and parking.

• OneView Mobile Application – This app is designed to provide a comprehensive solution for managing SBI’s NCMC Prepaid Cards, making it easier for customers to top-up, track, and manage their cards from a single platform.

• Advanced design for SBI FASTag - The bank has introduced a new design for SBI FASTag in the Vehicle Class (VC-04) category. The advanced FASTag design enhances vehicle identification and toll collection efficiency aimed at reducing travel time for millions of commuters in India



These offerings are aligned with SBI’s commitment to improving public commute experience and contributing to the broader goal of digital financial inclusion in India



Introducing the offerings, Mr. Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, SBI, expressed his enthusiasm “The introduction of the Nation First MTS Card, the OneView Mobile Application, and the redesigned SBI FASTag highlights SBI’s leadership in digital payment solutions and our dedication to improving the public transportation experience. We are proud to introduce these innovations, which enhance convenience, security, and efficiency for our customers.”



Mr. Vinay M. Tonse, MD, State Bank of India, stated, “These initiatives underscore SBI's commitment to harnessing technology to build a more connected and efficient financial ecosystem. We are continuously evolving to meet the dynamic needs of our customers, and we anticipate a significant positive impact from these advancements."



Mr. Mahesh Kumar Sharma, DMD – Transaction Banking and New Initiatives, said “As enablers of digital payments, SBI is dedicated to constant innovation and expanding the reach of digital solutions in India. The Nation First MTS Card, issued without the need for KYC verification, along with the OneView app, streamlines card management, making it easier for users to top-up without the need to visit metro or bus counters. We are committed to empowering citizens through SBI’s digital payment services, contributing to the broader goal of digital financial inclusion in India.”



The introduction of these offerings underscore the commitment of SBI to effectively meet the evolving needs of Indian commuters.





