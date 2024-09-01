Gulf Family Day Forum Kicks Off In Doha Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Social Development and Family (MSDF) will host the Gulf Family Day Forum under the title 'Family is the treasure of a nation' tomorrow (September 2), at Sheraton Doha Hotel.

The most prominent figures from GCC countries and experts from Gulf organizations working for the family will participate in the forum.

The forum, which coincides with the 10th meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Labour, Social Development and Civil Service, will discuss the challenges, aspirations and family values of the Gulf and their impact on raising a more productive generation to invest in future opportunities.

Papers will be presented at the forum through a series of discussions with the participation of Acting Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs Iman Saleh Al Anzi, and Director of the Family Development Department at the Ministry of Social Development and Family of Qatar Dhabia Hamdan Al Maqbali.

Executive Director of the Madim Initiative - Community Development Department - from the United Arab Emirates Mona Majid Mohammed Majid Al Mansouri, Head of the Family Development Section - Department of Centers and Family and Child Development - at the Ministry of Social Development from Bahrain Maryam Hassan Youssef, Head of the Women's Committee at the Family Affairs Council of Saudi Arabia Lana bint Hassan bin Saad bin Saeed, and Assistant Director at the Family Development Department at the General Directorate of Social Development in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate from Oman Dr. Kafala bint Hamoud bin Hamad Al Omiri will also participate the forum.

The forum will discuss the concept of the family as treasure of a nation from the perspective of each country, promoting the model of the cohesive and interconnected Gulf family, and presenting successful models and experiences of policies and initiatives that enhance family cohesion and contribute to building the nation, including issues and topics of importance and priority to the family. In addition to expanding the scope of benefit and impact by involving those interested in social affairs, universities, research centers, and centers concerned with the family, and by hosting the most prominent figures and experts in the Gulf countries regarding the family to discuss the challenges, aspirations, and values of the Gulf family.