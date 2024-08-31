Zelensky Thanks Everyone Who Works For Peaceful Sky Over Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine thanked everyone who contributes to keeping the sky over Ukraine peaceful.

"Today is Aviation Day, a day dedicated to all those who live and breathe the skies-military and civilian pilots, engineers, technicians, and workers. Each of you defends our country, ensures stability, and does everything possible to prevent Russian from ever appearing in our airspace," Zelensky wrote in a caption to the he posted on social media.

The president thanked“everyone who contributes to keeping the skies over Ukraine peaceful”.

As reported, on the last Saturday of August, Ukraine celebrates Aviation Day, a holiday of military and civilian pilots, aviation industry and transport workers.

Photo: President's Office