Egypt's PM Stresses Commitment To Backing Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Prime Moustafa Madbouli affirmed on Saturday eagerness and commitment to providing required support to Somalia in all fields.

While meeting with his visiting Somali peer Hamza Berri to discuss some fields of common concern, Madbouli stressed Egypt is keen on Somalia's unity, which is a top priority of the Egyptian state.

He emphasized the deep-rooted historic and strategic relations between the two countries in political, economic, security and cultural fields.

He noted that the two sides are keen on enhancing cooperation and facilitating providing required funding to commercial and investment projects between the two countries.

Egypt is ready to export any commodities or goods Somalia needs, he said, adding, "We will make all efforts to facilitate providing these goods in a way that meets the needs of Somali people".

Meanwhile, Berri expressed his appreciation to Egypt for its support to Somalia in this critical condition, which witnesses attempts of some powers to divide Somalia.

Cooperation between Somalia and Egypt have several aspects, and Mogadishu has historic relations with Cairo, he said.

He pointed to great cooperation ties between Egypt and Somalia, and operating airlines between them since last July.

Berri said a new headquarters of Egypt's Embassy was inaugurated on August 13. He referred to improved levels in his country that include economy, security and others.

He expressed his hope for enhancing ties between Egypt and Somalia's businesspersons in agriculture and other fields. (end)

aff







MENAFN31082024000071011013ID1108622622