QNB Concludes 'Sustainability Arts Kids Summer Camp 2024'

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QNB concluded its Sustainability Arts Summer Camp 2024, in partnership with KidZania Doha, the leading kids entertainment destination, which took place from June 26 to August 30.

This partnership aimed at raising awareness about key environmental and issues, encouraging eco-friendly behavior, fostering sustainability awareness and financial literacy among kids.

During the programme, kids participated in several interactive activities like creating ATM machines models and fashionable costumes out of recycled materials, all of which aimed at raising awareness and emphasizing the culture of sustainability and protecting the environment to promote prosperity and a better future for all.

The participating kids also attended money awareness workshops held by QNB employees, in which they learnt about the importance of money, financial governance, and saving money through adopting daily practices that promote financial wellbeing.

Commenting on the conclusion of this programme, Heba Ali al-Tamimi, QNB senior executive vice president (Group Communication) said,“We are happy to have sponsored this special program, which supports our efforts in raising awareness about sustainability, being an essential pillar of our ESG strategy.

“We strongly believe that today's children are tomorrow's future, and we hope that this program provided the best guidance for our change makers for a better future and a sustainable world.”

MENAFN31082024000067011011ID1108622372