Minister: Interest In Open Water Swimming Competitions Is High

Fatima Latifova

"Interest in the race is at a high level."

Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG that the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, said these words in his statement to journalists about the open water swimming competition held in Mingachevir.

He pointed out that the interest in the competition is increasing year by year.

"This event is taking place for the third time. The first time it was organized in Baku on the Caspian Sea. The number of participants in the competition has doubled compared to last year. The chips in our computing company are more than the number of participants. It was not enough to count. That's why we want to increase the number of chips next year."

The Minister added that there are plans to attract participants from foreign countries to this competition: "We are negotiating with the Organization of Turkish States. One of our projects has been implemented. We have plans for other events related to swimming. One of them is the "Swim Together" project, which we have already done twice. People of different age groups start the competition at the same time in the pools of the Olympic Complexes operating in our country. I thank the Organizing Committee, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, and the Baku City Circle for their support."

It should be noted that the competition, which aims to promote, spread, and develop water sports, was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, and the Baku City Ring Operating Company.

For the first time, the open water swimming competition was organized in 2022 in the Caspian Sea ("Caspian Wave"), and in 2023 in Mingachevir on the Kura River ("Kürü kechak").