Minister: Interest In Open Water Swimming Competitions Is High
Date
8/31/2024 10:09:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
"Interest in the race is at a high level."
Azernews reports, citing AZERTAG that the
Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, said these words in
his statement to journalists about the open water swimming
competition held in Mingachevir.
He pointed out that the interest in the competition is
increasing year by year.
"This event is taking place for the third time. The first time
it was organized in Baku on the Caspian Sea. The number of
participants in the competition has doubled compared to last year.
The chips in our computing company are more than the number of
participants. It was not enough to count. That's why we want to
increase the number of chips next year."
The Minister added that there are plans to attract participants
from foreign countries to this competition: "We are negotiating
with the Organization of Turkish States. One of our projects has
been implemented. We have plans for other events related to
swimming. One of them is the "Swim Together" project, which we have
already done twice. People of different age groups start the
competition at the same time in the pools of the Olympic Complexes
operating in our country. I thank the Organizing Committee, the
Azerbaijan Swimming Federation, and the Baku City Circle for their
support."
It should be noted that the competition, which aims to promote,
spread, and develop water sports, was jointly organized by the
Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation,
and the Baku City Ring Operating Company.
For the first time, the open water swimming competition was
organized in 2022 in the Caspian Sea ("Caspian Wave"), and in 2023
in Mingachevir on the Kura River ("Kürü kechak").
MENAFN31082024000195011045ID1108622265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.