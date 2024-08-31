Crucial Flamez Ignites The Reggae Scene With Debut Single 'Happy Weh Wi Deh'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Emerging reggae artist Crucial Flamez , also known as Cullen Sirgool or Flamez, is proud to announce the release of his first single, "Happy Weh Wi Deh ," a vibrant and uplifting addition to the reggae scene. This track marks the beginning of Crucial Flamez's journey in the music industry, a dream that has been brewing for decades and is now coming to fruition with the launch of CUSHJAM Music.Born in Guyana on March 7, 1977, Crucial Flamez's love for music was shaped by his early exposure to reggae and American music, primarily through the radio. Growing up in a time of economic hardship in Guyana, Flamez found solace in the rhythms and melodies that filled the airwaves, even though his access to live performances was limited. His move to Jamaica at the age of 14 was a turning point, as it brought him face-to-face with the reggae artists he had only ever seen on television. This experience deepened his connection to the genre and fueled his passion for music.During the early 1990s, while attending the University of Technology (UTECH) in Kingston, Jamaica, Flamez immersed himself in the vibrant dancehall scene. He eagerly consumed the latest tracks, often spending his last dollar on mix cassette tapes to keep up with the evolving sound of reggae. Despite his love for music, Flamez initially pursued a career in Information Technology, working as a Systems Administrator in Jamaica before relocating to Rhode Island, USA, in 2001 to continue his education at New England Institute of Technology (NEIT).It was during this time in the United States that Flamez was introduced to the music creation process, an experience that tied together his lifelong love for reggae with the technical skills he had acquired. Although his career in IT took precedence, the "artist bug" remained with him, and he occasionally dabbled in freestyle recordings. Now, 21 years later, at the age of 47, Crucial Flamez has returned to the microphone with renewed passion and determination.The creation of "Happy Weh Wi Deh" was sparked by an instrumental riddim, the One Tribe riddim by SoulFyah Productions, that reignited Flamez's desire to create music. Inspired by the uplifting energy of the riddim and the motivational messages from Michael Patrick on Facebook, Flamez teamed up with producer Alex English to bring his vision to life. The result is a song that not only showcases Flamez's deep, resonant voice but also encapsulates the joyful spirit of reggae music."Action is the beginning of all progress," says Crucial Flamez, reflecting on his journey from a young music lover in Guyana to a debut artist in South Florida."This song is a testament to the idea that it's never too late to pursue your dreams. Sometimes, the right opportunity at the right time can make all the difference.""Happy Weh Wi Deh" is a celebration of life, resilience, and the power of music to bring people together. With its infectious rhythm and feel-good lyrics, the song is poised to make a lasting impact on the reggae community and beyond. As Crucial Flamez steps into the spotlight, he is determined to carve out a space for himself in the music industry and continue to share his passion for reggae with the world.For more information, please visit .About CUSHJAM MusicCUSHJAM Music is a newly established music company founded by Crucial Flamez (Cullen Sirgool). With a deep love for reggae and a passion for creating music that resonates with listeners, CUSHJAM Music is dedicated to producing high-quality reggae tracks that uplift and inspire. The company was officially registered in August 2024, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Crucial Flamez's journey as an artist.

