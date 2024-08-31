Monsoon Rain Pushes 108 Gujarat Reservoirs To 100 Pc Capacity, Alerts Issued

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Aug 31 (IANS) Due to heavy rain, 108 out of the 206 reservoirs in Gujarat have reached 100 per cent capacity.

According to reports, the deluge has prompted authorities to declare high alerts for 44 reservoirs that are 70-100 per cent full. Additionally, 20 dams have been placed on alert as they reached 50-70 per cent of their capacity, while 22 dams have recorded 25-50 per cent water levels. Another 12 reservoirs are currently less than 25 per cent full.

According to the latest figures, the state's reservoirs have collectively stored 2,86,387 million cubic feet (a volumetric measurement of water), representing 85 per cent of their total storage capacity.

Overall, more than 80 per cent of water storage has been achieved across 206 reservoirs in Gujarat, according to a report issued by the Water Resources Department.

The Sardar Sarovar Yojana has recorded the highest water inflow, with 01.86 lakh cusecs collected and 01.78 lakh cusecs released as of Saturday morning.

Among the other major reservoirs, Ukai has seen an inflow of 62,000 cusecs, with 46,000 cusecs being released, while Wanakbori has matched its inflow and outflow at 26,000 cusecs.

With minor variations, Kadana and Bhadar-2 reservoirs have also maintained balanced inflow and outflow levels.

According to official data, 17 reservoirs in central Gujarat have achieved 93 per cent capacity, while the 20 reservoirs in Kutch stand at 87 per cent full.

Saurashtra's 141 reservoirs have reached 81 per cent capacity, south Gujarat's 13 reservoirs are at 77 per cent, while north Gujarat's 15 reservoirs are at 48 per cent capacity.

More than 80 per cent of water has been stored in the 206 reservoirs across the state, marking a significant increase from the 76 per cent storage recorded at this time last year.

Meanwhile, rain-related incidents have claimed 35 lives till now.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Cyclone Asna, looming over the northeast Arabian Sea near the Kutch, has shifted westward. It is currently positioned about 310 km west of Naliya in Gujarat.

The cyclone is expected to continue moving away from the Indian coast over the next 24 hours, relieving the residents bracing for its impact.