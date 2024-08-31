عربي


Azerbaijani Manat Shows Uptick In Circulation In July

8/31/2024 5:17:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of August 1 of this year, the rate of circulation of the national currency of Azerbaijan, the manat, was 3.41 points.

Azernews reports, citing the Central bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) that this is 0.02 points more compared to July 1, 0.07 points less than the beginning of the year, and 0.39 points less compared to the year.

According to the statistics of the CBA, the lowest limit of the circulation rate of the manat in the last 17 years was recorded at the end of January 2015, that is, on the eve of the first devaluation in recent years, and was 2.68 points. The highest limit of this indicator was recorded in 2005 ( 15.72 points).

