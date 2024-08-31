Azerbaijani Manat Shows Uptick In Circulation In July
As of August 1 of this year, the rate of circulation of the
national currency of Azerbaijan, the manat, was 3.41 points.
Azernews reports, citing the Central bank of
Azerbaijan (CBA) that this is 0.02 points more compared to July 1,
0.07 points less than the beginning of the year, and 0.39 points
less compared to the year.
According to the statistics of the CBA, the lowest limit of the
circulation rate of the manat in the last 17 years was recorded at
the end of January 2015, that is, on the eve of the first
devaluation in recent years, and was 2.68 points. The highest limit
of this indicator was recorded in 2005 ( 15.72 points).
