37 Militants Killed In 10 Days In Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Aug 31 (IANS) At least 37 were killed and 14 others in 10 days during the ongoing military operations in the Khyber district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said the security officials.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the wing of the Pakistan army, said in a statement on Friday evening that the security forces have been conducting extensive intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the Tirah area of Khyber on the reported presence of militants since August 20.

The ISPR gave details of the latest operations conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, saying that the troops effectively engaged the militants' locations and killed 12 militants, reports Xinhua news agency.

The military added that the ongoing operations had resulted in "major setbacks to terrorist groups and their affiliates."

According to the ISPR, the IBOs will continue till peace in the area is restored and militants are eliminated.