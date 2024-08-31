Al Masaood Automobiles Partners with DSV to Elevate Nissan Genuine Parts Delivery and Distribution in Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has announced a strategic partnership with DSV, a global leader in chain solutions. The collaboration aims to significantly expand and improve the distribution of Nissan Genuine Parts to the company’s entire wholesale network through cutting-edge delivery solutions.

This partnership reaffirms Al Masaood Automobiles’ commitment to customer satisfaction by offering faster, more reliable delivery services, tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. Additionally, the initiative strengthens the widespread availability of genuine Nissan parts in the market, playing a vital role in combating counterfeit products and raising industry safety standards.

Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “Our partnership with DSV highlights the synergy between two industry leaders dedicated to providing seamless and convenient customer experiences. With the introduction of express delivery services, we aim to empower our customers to maintain their vehicles in optimal condition, ultimately enhancing road safety. We are also deeply committed to ensuring the widespread availability of genuine Nissan parts in the market while actively combating counterfeit and grey market products to ensure our customers are always informed and have the best parts and services.”

DSV, known for its cutting-edge supply chain solutions, will introduce same-day delivery options using advanced micro transport technology. This includes fully automated operations designed to streamline logistics processes. The combination of DSV’s logistics expertise and Al Masaood Automobiles’ strong market presence will ensure an unparalleled customer experience for customers.

H.E. Khadim Al Daree, Chairman of DSV Solutions, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Al Masaood Automobiles to deliver exceptional service to Nissan customers in Abu Dhabi. Our advanced logistics solutions will guarantee a seamless delivery process for genuine parts, elevating the overall customer journey.”

