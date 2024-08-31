(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) --



1961 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed a law regarding insurance companies which offered insurance policies over life, fire, accidents and capitals.

1964 -- Kazma Sporting Club established. Ahmad Khaled Al-Fozan was the chairman of the Adailiya-based Club.

1973 -- Abdullatif Sulaiman Al-Othman, a renowned skipper, passed away at age of 106. The deceased, known for his excellent navigation skills, worked as skipper for 33 years and reached India, Zanzibar and African cities. He was known for his philanthropic activities and construction of mosques.

1978 -- Kuwait Finance House (KFH) started offering banking and real estate services.

1990 -- The Council of the Arab League urged, during an extraordinary meeting in Cairo, Iraqi occupation authorities not to change the demographic structure of the State of Kuwait, and urged countries, regional and international organizations to refrain from any action that might be considered as a recognition of this measure. The Council held Iraq responsible for paying compensations for damages caused by its invasion and occupation of the State of Kuwait.

2006 -- Kuwait junior national team won the 10th Asian Handball Championship in Hiroshima, Japan, after beating South Korea 34-28.

2012 -- Kuwait national team won the Arab Swimming Men Championship with 22 medals: 10 gold, seven silver and five bronze. (end)

