The World Is Watching Guyana, Says President Ali

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana (DPI) – Guyana's rapid transformation and burgeoning economic strength have attracted a diverse array of international investors, positioning the nation as a highly sought-after hub; emphasised president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, reinforcing Guyana's prominence on the world stage.

President Ali emphasised the country's pivotal role in the region's economic and infrastructural landscape, stating:

“We are the eye of the storm. We are the eye of the region, and the globe is looking at us,” president Ali said during the recent contract signing ceremony for a US$161 million road upgrade project along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Since 2020, the government has strategically engaged skilled contractors and consultants from around the world, to oversee and work on a range of mega projects.

The notable initiatives include the construction of the new Demerara River Bridge by China Railway Construction (International) Limited and the oversight of the project by the Italian firm – Politecnica.

Additionally, the upgrade from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau and Mahaica, as well as the Linden to Mabura Road upgrade, are integral components of this transformative approach.

These large-scale projects will enhance the country's infrastructure, and nurture local managerial capacity to thrive in complex environments, bolstering the nation's overall development.

“We are building that capacity to take our country forward, and this is an important point you miss sometimes with these transformative projects,” the Guyanese leader posited. The significant investments made by participating companies in training facilities further underscore their confidence in the government's long-term strategic vision.

Meanwhile, minister of public works, Bishop Juan Edghill, emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring these projects are supervised by reputable international firms, to protect public funds and ensure the delivery of high-quality work.

This strategic approach positions Guyana as an attractive investment destination and reaffirms its commitment to sustainable and impactful development.

The post The World is watching Guyana, says president Ali appeared first on Caribbean News Global .