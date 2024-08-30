Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
8/30/2024 8:10:10 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3177419 RAMALLAH -- Four Jewish settlers are reportedly injured in two separate, almost synchronized attacks in the West Bank.
3177375 BAGHDAD - A large-scale security operation, jointly conducted by the Iraqi forces and the International Coalition, leaves 14 deaths among IS members in western Iraq.
3177421 ABU DHABI -- The United Arab Emirates signs an agreement with the UNICEF to provide USD seven million in support of critical humanitarian efforts in Sudan and South Sudan.
3177397 WASHINGTON -- The US Department of State imposes visa restrictions on individuals responsible for undermining sustainable peace in South Sudan.
3177422 NEW YORK -- The UN releases USD 100 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to address critical underfunding of humanitarian emergencies in 10 countries.
3177409 ISLAMABAD -- At least 14 people perish in rain-induced accidents in northern Pakistan. (end)
gb
MENAFN30082024000071011013ID1108621192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.