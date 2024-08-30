Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3177419 RAMALLAH -- Four Jewish settlers are reportedly in two separate, almost synchronized in the West Bank.

3177375 BAGHDAD - A large-scale security operation, jointly conducted by the Iraqi forces and the International Coalition, leaves 14 deaths among IS members in western Iraq.

3177421 ABU DHABI -- The United Arab Emirates signs an agreement with the UNICEF to provide USD seven million in support of critical humanitarian efforts in Sudan and South Sudan.

3177397 WASHINGTON -- The US Department of State imposes visa restrictions on individuals responsible for undermining sustainable peace in South Sudan.

3177422 NEW YORK -- The UN releases USD 100 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to address critical underfunding of humanitarian emergencies in 10 countries.

3177409 ISLAMABAD -- At least 14 people perish in rain-induced accidents in northern Pakistan. (end)

