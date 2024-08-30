Maldives President Celebrates 6Th Anniversary Of China-Maldives Friendship Bridge

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MALÉ, Aug 31 (NNN-PSM) – Maldives President, Mohamed Muizzu, extended his congratulations yesterday, in honour of the sixth anniversary of the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge.

The bridge, which was inaugurated on Aug 30, 2018, has become a symbol of the close relationship between the two nations, he said, in a post shared on the social X.

Muizzu highlighted that, this impressive engineering achievement, not only connects the Maldivian islands, but also represents the enduring partnership and mutual trust between China and the Maldives. He added that, the bridge stands as a testament to the shared vision of progress, unity, and prosperity between the two countries.

Muizzu also expressed hope that the bridge would continue to serve as a beacon of cooperation for generations to come.

Wang Lixin, Chinese ambassador to the Maldives, also said yesterday, in a post on social media that, over the past six years, the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge has greatly promoted the social and economic development of the Maldives, and brought transformative changes to its people's life, which has vividly shown how Belt and Road Initiative and friendly cooperation with China benefit the local people.

The ambassador added that, she looks forward to a more fruitful collaboration in the future.– NNN-PSM

