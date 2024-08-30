Friday’S African Short News Roundup

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Recent developments highlight key political, economic, and technological shifts across Africa and beyond.



South Africa reaffirms its Africa-focused foreign policy under President Ramaphosa, while Cameroon grapples with increased on journalists ahead of its 2025 election.



South Africa and Angola strengthen bilateral ties, discussing strategies against illicit trade. In Angola, Chissema expands diamond exploration to bolster economic growth.



Rwanda enforces military integrity by dismissing senior officers, and the UN addresses concerns over diminishing democratic freedoms in Zambia.



Additionally, a legal dispute between the DRC and Rwanda escalates and Azerbaijan and Ethiopia collaborate to enhance AI technology, promising significant regional advancements.

South Africa's African-Centric Foreign Policy

President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the pivotal role of Africa in South Africa's foreign policy. He detailed the nation's initiatives to enhance the African Union's capacity for promoting regional peace, stability, and development.







South Africa's leadership extends to major continental projects like the African Continental Free Trade Area and conflict resolution efforts across various African nations.



In 2020, the nation led a robust continental response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This showcased its commitment to African unity and prosperity on the global stage.

Increasing Attacks on Journalists in Cameroon

In the lead-up to Cameroon's 2025 presidential elections, the country is witnessing a sharp increase in attacks against journalists.



Reports from rights groups and the Network of Cameroon Media Owners reveal a concerning trend of assaults and intimidation.



However, this reflects broader efforts to suppress media freedom under President Paul Biya's prolonged rule.



These incidents underscore the growing challenges faced by the media in maintaining independence and safety during critical election periods.

South Africa and Angola Strengthen Ties

During a recent visit to Angola, President Ramaphosa invited President João Lourenço to South Africa to discuss strategic issues, including combating illicit trade.



In addition, the dialogue aims to enhance security measures and protect the continent's valuable resources.



This initiative is part of South Africa's broader foreign policy strategy to foster stronger regional alliances and promote economic and security cooperation across Africa.

Angola's Chissema Mining Expands Diamond Exploration

Sociedade Mineira do Chissema in Angola is intensifying its efforts to discover new diamond reserves to meet its production targets and enhance its economic impact.



Despite initial setbacks in production volumes, the company remains a key contributor to both local and national economies.



In addition, it provides substantial employment and leverages its resources for future growth and development.

Rwanda's Military Overhaul: High-Ranking Officers Dismissed

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has made significant changes within the military. He has dismissed several senior officers as part of a broader effort to uphold discipline and integrity.



These actions reflect the government's commitment to maintaining a well-regulated military force aligned with national security priorities and ethical standards.

UN Flags Democratic Backslide in Zambia

The United Nations has expressed concern over the erosion of democratic freedoms in Zambia, with numerous reports of arbitrary arrests and political repression.



This crackdown threatens the democratic process and limits civic engagement, prompting calls from international observers for Zambia to uphold its constitutional commitments and engage in meaningful reforms to restore and protect civil liberties.

DRC Versus Rwanda: Legal Clash in EAC Court

The Democratic Republic of Congo is set to face Rwanda in a landmark legal battle at the East African Community's Court of Justice. This case centers on allegations that Rwanda supported rebel activities in the DRC.



It highlights ongoing regional tensions and underscores the importance of legal frameworks in resolving cross-border disputes and ensuring justice and security in the region.

Azerbaijan-Ethiopia Forge AI Development Partnership

Azerbaijan and Ethiopia have embarked on a strategic partnership to boost their artificial intelligence capabilities.



This collaboration aims to exchange knowledge and develop technology solutions tailored to Ethiopia's specific needs, enhancing sectors like healthcare and agriculture.



In short, the partnership is poised to position both nations as leaders in AI innovation within Africa and beyond.

