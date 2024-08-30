Mali Accuses Ukraine Of Fueling Terrorism In The Sahel

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) During the 50th session of the Foreign Ministers' Council at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, from August 29-30, Mali's stance against Ukraine was emphatically reiterated.



Foreign Abdoulaye Diop charged Ukraine with supporting international through alleged connections with armed groups operating in the Sahel region.



Amidst escalating conflicts, Diop presented statements from Ukrainian military intelligence spokespeople and the Ukrainian ambassador to Senegal. They accused Ukraine of bolstering terrorism in the Sahel.



The allegations are connected to Ukraine 's alleged support for the rebels of the Permanent Strategic Framework for the Defense of the Azawad People (CSP-DPA).



This support reportedly occurred during the clashes in Tinzaouatène, northern Mali, in July. As a result, both Mali and Niger have severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine.







The minister articulated concerns over Western arms supplies to Ukraine. He suggested that these supplies are indirectly fueling terrorism and crime in the Sahel, threatening global peace and stability.



He described the northern Mali attacks as operations by a terrorist coalition. Strategic foreign sponsors and Sahel armed groups support this coalition.

Sahel States Alliance Appeals for OIC Support

In response to these perceived aggressions, the foreign ministers of the Sahel States Alliance (AES ) formally addressed the UN Security Council.



They also communicated with the OIC Secretary-General. They urged the OIC to strongly condemn these acts of aggression and support for terrorism.



Highlighting recent developments, Diop noted the formation of the AES, which comprises Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. The current chair is Colonel Assimi Goïta of Mali.



The confederation aims to foster liberation, sovereignty, and respect, distancing itself from competitive or confrontational postures.



The AES pledges to promote values of peace, security, solidarity, mutual assistance, people integration, and development.



Diop emphasized the need for the OIC's future resolutions to more accurately reflect the actual situation on the ground. He also applauded the military successes against terrorism achieved by the AES member states.



He concluded by advocating for increased solidarity from the OIC towards the AES, stressing the importance of precise and situation-aware resolutions to address the evolving challenges in the Sahel region.

