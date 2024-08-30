British Prime Minister Confirmed That Government Will Tighten Law On Smoking
8/30/2024 3:10:33 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed that the
government plans to tighten the law banning smoking in public
places, Azernews reports.
"Yes, we will make decisions in this area. More details will be
provided, but smoking is a preventable cause of death, and we had
to take measures to reduce the burden on the National Health
Service and reduce the burden on taxpayers," the head of government
said.
He added that more than 80,000 people die in the UK per year as
a result of complications caused by smoking.
Earlier, The Sun newspaper, citing documents at its disposal,
reported that the smoking ban would extend to outdoor restaurants
and the vicinity of football stadiums. According to the tabloid,
smoking will also be banned near nightclubs, pubs, universities,
hospitals and playgrounds.
