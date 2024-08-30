EU Defense Aid To Ukraine Exceeds EUR 43.5B - Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Military aid from the EU member states to Ukraine since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion has exceeded EUR 43.5 billion.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, who spoke at a press in Brussels following the informal meeting of EU defense ministers, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Figures are important,” Borrell said, adding that as of today, EU's military aid exceeds EUR 43.5 billion. Together with civilian aid, the assistance from the European Union makes up a much larger amount, exceeding EUR 100 billion, he noted.

He added that the first F-16 fighter jets are already flying in Ukraine's sky, protecting cities and the population from Russian attacks. The high representative recalled that a few days ago, Belgium announced its intention to provide Ukraine with more F-16 aircraft, which was also discussed at the meeting.

The EU also keeps supplying ammunition, having reached 65 percent of the initial target of a million rounds. There was some acceleration over the summer, Borrell noted, with industry operating at full capacity. The target is yet to be reached but the figures are on the rise.

He noted that the EU has already transferred the first tranche of profits from frozen Russian assets in the amount of EUR 1.4 billion for Ukraine. Most of these funds were directed to the direct support of the nation's defense industry and purchase of required military equipment.

The next tranche will also be aimed at supporting Ukraine's defense industry, Borrell explained. Part of these funds will be directed by certain member countries for the purchase of ammunition and air defense equipment, which remains a priority, from European industry and the global market. Many member states have emphasized the need to speed up military supplies for Ukraine, the high representative stressed, adding that he shares this opinion. By March, the second tranche of the profits from frozen Russian assets ill continue to support the Ukrainian defense industry, the top diplomat said.

As reported, an informal meeting of the EU ministers in the Gymnich format took place in Brussels. Yesterday, discussions on the most important foreign policy issues were held among the ministers of foreign affairs, and today the security issues were discussed by the ministers of defense. The top issue on the agenda was continuing and strengthening defense support to Ukraine.

