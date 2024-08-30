EIRA Water Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Factory In Eresfjord, Norway

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1) Roy Andreassen: General Manager, Norway - EIRA Water 2) Trygve Grydeland: The Mayor of Molde - 3) Nils Jorgen Sehested: CEO - EIRA Water (from left to right)

Factory and surrounding area

Inside Factory

EIRA Water opens a state-of-the-art factory in Eresfjord, Norway, boosting production to meet global demand while championing sustainability.

ERESFJORD, NORWAY, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EIRA Water proudly announces the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art factory in Eresfjord, Norway. This significant milestone marks a new era of production excellence and sustainable innovation for the premium bottled water brand.Enhancing Production CapacityThe new factory is equipped to produce approximately 450,000 bottles per day, thanks to its advanced production lines that operate around the clock. This capacity enables EIRA Water to meet the increasing global demand for its premium bottled water, ensuring consistent supply without compromising on quality.Sustainability at the CoreEIRA Water's commitment to sustainability is at the heart of the new facility. The factory is powered entirely by renewable, local hydropower, making it an exemplary model of eco-friendly operations. The production process has been optimized for energy efficiency, with excess heat from production being repurposed to warm parts of the warehouse during winter months.Starting in October, EIRA Water will source the majority of its raw materials from suppliers located near the factory, significantly reducing transportation emissions. The company is also part of Infinitum and Grønt Punkt, two prominent Norwegian sustainability initiatives, and primarily utilizes sea freight for distribution, minimizing its carbon footprint.Innovative Technology and Flexible ProductionThe new production line is multifunctional and highly flexible, capable of filling glass and PET bottles. This flexibility allows EIRA Water to adapt to various market demands and packaging preferences. In 2024, the company plans to apply for Skattefunn (a tax refund through Innovation Norway) to support research into global exports, aligning with the brand's innovative and sustainable approach.Global Presence and Michelin PartnershipEIRA Water, recognized as one of the purest waters in the world, continues to lead the way in the premium bottled water industry. Our commitment to maintaining a no retail presence ensures that EIRA remains an exclusive choice for the most iconic venues.As the official water partner of the MICHELIN Guide in key markets across the globe, EIRA Water has become synonymous with refinement and high standards. Our water is sourced from the pristine Eresfjord in Norway, filtered naturally through layers of quartz without passing through any soil or organic material, resulting in a product of unmatched purity.EIRA's presence is firmly established in iconic venues across major global markets, including Dubai, London, Singapore, Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, among others. These strategic partnerships reinforce our brand's role as the preferred water choice for MICHELIN-starred restaurants and iconic dining establishments worldwide.Future Expansion PlansThe new factory will play a critical role in EIRA Water's future market expansion. This facility will enable further growth in key markets such as the USA and UK, while also deepening our presence in the GCC region. EIRA Water is embarking on new, promising distribution partnerships with some of the biggest wine and spirit companies in the USA, ensuring that our quality products are delivered at the right time, in the right place, and with the utmost efficiency.Economic Impact and Community EngagementEIRA Water is not only a leader in sustainability but also a key contributor to the local economy. The factory plays a crucial role in retaining talent within the local community, preventing outmigration to larger cities.To further support its employees, EIRA Water is developing an educational program for production operators aimed at increasing internal competence and motivating long-term career development within the company.Uncompromising Quality ControlEIRA Water maintains the highest standards of quality with its new production line, which features four distinct control stations equipped with the latest technology. The quality assurance team has been expanded to include a QA manager and three assistants, and a dedicated laboratory has been established on-site to ensure rigorous quality monitoring in collaboration with Eurofins.Key Contributors and LeadershipThe success of the new factory can be attributed to the dedicated efforts of key personnel, including Roy Andreassen (General Manager - Norway), Anders Angvik (Senior Technical Manager), Per Anders Krogset (Production Manager), and Nils Jorgen Sehested (CEO). The factory's construction was overseen by entrepreneur Christie, with machinery supplied by KHS from Germany, a leader in sustainable production technology.A Vision for the FutureNils Jørgen Sehested, CEO of EIRA Water, shared his thoughts on this significant achievement:“The opening of our new factory in Eresfjord marks a significant milestone for EIRA Water. It ensures a consistent supply into our main markets like the USA, UK, and GCC, all while maintaining the top quality we are known for. We are proud to have more than doubled our workforce in 2023 and look forward to continuing to create important jobs both in Norway and internationally.”About EIRA WaterEIRA Water is a premium bottled water brand, renowned for its exceptional purity and taste, sourced from Eresfjord in Norway. Committed to sustainability and quality, EIRA Water is the preferred choice of luxury dining establishments and esteemed culinary professionals worldwide.

Jad Asaad

EIRA Water

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.