Global Single Vision Lenses Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Single Vision Lenses Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Single Vision Lenses Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The single vision lenses market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.74 billion in 2023 to $7.03 in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the development of new materials, the introduction of digital lens designs and freeform technology, improvements in surgical techniques, continuous research efforts in optics and materials, and a surge in medical tourism for vision correction surgeries.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The single vision lenses market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growth of industrial sectors necessitating protective eyewear, awareness of UV protection and blue light filtering, improvement in healthcare facilities and eyecare clinics, and globalization of manufacturing.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Single Vision Lenses Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Single Vision Lenses Market

The increasing prevalence of myopia is expected to propel the growth of the single vision lenses market going forward. Myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness, is a refractive error of the eye where distant objects appear blurry while close objects can be seen clearly. The prevalence of myopia is rising due to increased screen time, prolonged work, and aging populations. Single vision lenses correct myopia by focusing light directly on the retina, improving distance vision.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the single vision lenses market include Essilor Luxottica, Hoya Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Rodenstock GmbH, Shamir Optical Industry Ltd.

Major companies operating in the single vision lenses market are focusing on developing advanced products, such as lenses with 360° visual, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Single vision lenses with 360° visual clarity offer comprehensive focus across all angles, enhancing vision precision for various activities and daily tasks. They provide seamless correction without compromising peripheral vision, ensuring comfort and clarity in everyday use.

Segments:

1) By Type: Spherical, Aspherical, Freeform

2) By Material: Glass, Polycarbonate, Other Material Types

3) By Age Group: Less Than 18 Years, Greater Than Or Equal To 18 Years And Less Than 40 Years, Greater Than Or Equal To 40 Years

4) By Application: Hyperopia (Farsightedness), Myopia (Nearsightedness), Astigmatism, Presbyopia

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the single vision lenses market in 2023. The regions covered in the single vision lenses market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Single Vision Lenses Market Definition

Single vision lenses are corrective lenses designed to correct vision at a single distance, either for nearsightedness (myopia) or farsightedness (hyperopia). Unlike multifocal lenses, they have uniform optical power throughout, offering clear vision either for close-up tasks or distance vision, depending on the prescription. These lenses are commonly used in eyeglasses for everyday wear and can be made from various materials, including plastic and glass, to accommodate different needs for durability, weight, and optical clarity.

Single Vision Lenses Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Single Vision Lenses Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on single vision lenses market size, single vision lenses market drivers and trends, single vision lenses market major players, single vision lenses competitors' revenues, single vision lenses market positioning, and single vision lenses market growth across geographies. The single vision lenses market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Machine Vision Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2033



Surface Vision And Inspection Global Market Report 2024



Robotic Vision Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.