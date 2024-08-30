Two Sumy Women Killed In Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The body of another victim of the Russian was found under the rubble of the Sumy-based enterprise targeted in the attck.

The Regional Prosecutor's Office posted this on Telegram , as seen by Ukrinform.

"The body of a 37-year-old woman was retrieved from under the rubble of the enterprise attacked by the invaders on August 30, 2024," the statement reads.

The initial report said the enemy targeted a civilian infrastructure facility in Sumy. A fire broke out in the city following the strike. A 48-year-old woman died and nine people were injured.