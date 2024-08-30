Electric Toothbrush Market To Reach USD 8.68 Billion By 2032, Driven By A Growing Emphasis On Oral Health And Hygiene Worldwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing consumer focus on advanced oral hygiene solutions and technological innovations in toothbrush design is the main factor driving growth in the electric toothbrush market. Pune, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “ The Electric Toothbrush Market was valued at USD 4.38 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.68 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 7.90% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” Expansion in the electric toothbrush Market The electric toothbrush sector is poised for substantial expansion because of increased awareness of dental hygiene and advancements in dental technology. The increasing expenses of dental care in the U.S., amounting to USD 136 billion each year, as well as the USD 46 billion in productivity lost due to untreated oral diseases, underscore the importance of finding effective remedies. Dental sealants and community water fluoridation help save USD 6.5 billion annually through preventive measures. Electric toothbrushes, equipped with pressure sensors and timers, support these preventative techniques, providing excellent plaque removal and gaining from strong public health campaigns. Increased awareness of oral health's influence on overall well-being and the growing prevalence of oral diseases are driving the growth of the electric toothbrush market. Due to the prevalence of cavities and gum disease causing a loss of USD 46 billion in productivity annually, electric toothbrushes are preferred for their ability to remove plaque and prevent dental issues.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.38 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.68 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.9% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments . By Type (Rotational, Vibrational, Rotation/Oscillation, Sonic/Side-By-Side)

. By Bristle (Soft, Nanometer)

. By Application (Adult, Children) Key Drivers . Increase in the need for health products is driving growth in the electric toothbrush Market

. The Influence of Design Focused on Characters on Market Expansion

. By Bristle (Soft, Nanometer)

. By Application (Adult, Children) Key Drivers . Increase in the need for health products is driving growth in the electric toothbrush Market

. The Influence of Design Focused on Characters on Market Expansion

Battery-operated designs and female customers are prevalent in the electric toothbrush industry.

By 2023, battery-operated electric toothbrushes have a strong presence in the market, accounting for 62% of the total revenue. Their popularity stems from their cost-effectiveness and ease of use, especially in areas lacking electricity. Advances in battery technology now provide batteries that last longer and perform better, which decreases the need for frequent replacements and improves user convenience. Contemporary electric-powered gadgets come with timers and pressure sensors, blending advanced capabilities with affordability. Colgate and Oral-B have introduced new products like Colgate's Battery-Powered Smart Electronic Toothbrush and a variety of battery-operated options by Oral-B in response.

In 2023, Female dominated 61% of the electric toothbrush market, influenced by their growing participation in the workforce, as reported by the World Bank at 50% in 2021. This empowerment in the economy increases their ability to buy high-quality personal care items. Women appreciate electric toothbrushes for their convenience and efficiency. Philips Sonicare's "HealthyWhite+" and Oral-B's "Genius X" are designed with women in mind, including special features like enhanced whitening and AI-powered brushing technology. Furthermore, the "Fairywill Electric Toothbrush" brings together a fashionable look with top-notch functionality without breaking the bank. Increased employment and income among women are anticipated to continue fueling innovation and customized products in this market sector.

Market dominance in North America and fast growth in Asia Pacific for electric toothbrushes Market.

North America led the electric toothbrush market with a 34% revenue share, fueled by a USD 42.2 billion rise in personal spending, as reported by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Increased disposable income has heightened demand for advanced personal care products. Enhanced retail access and innovative products from companies like Philips Sonicare's "Diamond Clean Smart" and Oral-B's AI-driven "iO Series" further drive market growth.

Asia Pacific is poised for substantial expansion, expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.90% in 2023, fueled by the growth of e-commerce. Panasonic and Colgate-Palmolive have introduced region-specific models such as Panasonic's "EW-DL83" and Colgate's "Hum," focusing on technology advances and customized solutions for varied consumer requirements.

Recent Developments



In July 2023, Perfora launches the Aluminum Toothbrush Electric Handle, cutting down plastic usage by 70% to improve sustainability.

In February of 2023, Etekcity introduces a Sonic electric toothbrush that includes AI-based functions and five different brushing modes.

In November 2022, Quip introduces the inaugural Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, providing up to three months of battery life. In September 2022, Oral-B showcases new intelligent toothbrushes and daily tools in a promotional campaign.

Key Takeaways



Tailor products and marketing to growth trends and consumer preferences.

Invest in innovative features and sustainability for a competitive edge.

Adjust to rising female demand and online shopping trends. Use insights on market leaders and trends to innovate and stand out.

