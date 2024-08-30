Recycle Organics Takes Its Home Composting Program To Belize

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – With support from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), the Recycle Organics (RO) program arrived in Belize on August 26 to kick off a new home composting initiative. This initiative will take place in several communities across the country and is a vital component of the Program's dedication to mitigating greenhouse emissions originating from the waste sector and enhancing Belize's climate resilience.

The home composting program in Belize was presented to local authorities and community leaders on Monday, August 26, in Belmopan at the Department of the Environment through the Solid Waste Management Authority of the ministry of sustainable development and climate change.

As part of the week-long launch event, the Recycle Organics team will be visiting local communities and distributing 200 composting bins and kits for participants to take home and use. To support the long-term use of the composting equipment, the team, supported by local representatives, will be hosting composting training sessions and workshops in several communities across the country. These sessions will introduce Belizean communities to the Recycle Organics' home composting program while the equipment is being distributed in the City of Belmopan, San Ignacio and Santa Elena, Corozal and San Pedro.

Home composting is a cost-effective and eco-friendly way to manage organic waste. By composting at home, families and communities can reduce the waste sent to landfills, thereby lowering methane emissions, a greenhouse gas that has contributed to over 30 percent of global warming today. Home-produced compost can enrich soil, support healthy plant growth and serve as an educational tool for sustainable waste management practices.

“Canada is pleased to support Belize in reducing climate-warming methane emissions from its solid waste sector,” said Steven Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change.“Globally, organic waste is the third largest source of methane emissions. Home composting is a cost-effective method that allows families and communities to reduce waste sent to landfills, cutting methane emissions. Canada commends Belize for its leadership in this area and looks forward to continuing to work with them to help achieve our commitments under the Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.”

Additionally, the Recycle Organics Program will assist Belize in implementing its National Solid Waste Management Policy, Strategy and Plan by providing technical support in collaboration with the Belize Solid Waste Management Authority. The support aims to ensure the integration of an ambitious and achievable organic waste chapter into the national strategy. This assistance will focus on making the plan actionable by incorporating specific targets, timelines, monitoring indicators and incentives for source separation, as well as identifying responsible entities for various activities.

“Belize is honoured to collaborate with Canada in our shared commitment to combating climate change. The support and guidance provided through initiatives like the Recycle Organics Program are invaluable as we strive to reduce methane emissions and enhance the resilience of our communities. We look forward to continuing this partnership, not only to meet our national goals but also to contribute meaningfully to global mitigation efforts”, said Dr Kenrick Williams, chief executive officer of the ministry of sustainable development and climate change.

The Recycle Organics Program will also provide technical support to facilitate collaboration among local leaders and municipal officials interested in improving organic waste management and reducing food waste in their communities. The program will establish a network involving these stakeholders, offering guidance on creating local organic waste management plans through in-person meetings and virtual training sessions. This collaborative platform will enable participants to share feedback, ideas and best practices, fostering a learning environment where local governments can refine their plans based on shared experiences and insights from peers.

“Engaging stakeholders at the local and municipal levels is necessary to implementing projects in organic waste management, as waste is managed locally,” said the Center for Clean Air Policy (CCAP) executive director Allison Bender-Corbett.“We can accelerate Belize's climate ambition on the ground, so the municipalities are ready once the country's national waste strategy is finalized. This approach fosters synergies and supports the common goal of reducing methane emissions from solid waste, contributing effectively to global climate mitigation efforts.”

The Recycle Organics Program aims to assist countries in meeting the Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. Led by CCAP and ImplementaSur, the program focuses on policies and projects to promote the sustainable expansion of organic waste treatment technologies. It particularly supports developing countries and Small Island Developing States vulnerable to climate change impacts.

The program collaborates with countries like Belize, Grenada, Guyana, and Saint Lucia to provide technical assistance in the Municipal Solid Waste sector to reduce methane emissions in the long term. The program operates in over 20 countries globally and has the potential to mitigate up to +30.1 million tons of CO2e.

