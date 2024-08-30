Turkiye Arrests 119 ISIS Suspects

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Aug 30 (KUNA) -- Turkish security forces have detained 119 suspected members of the so-called Islamic State or Daesh in nationwide raids, Interior Ali Yerlikaya announced Friday. The latest arrests, codenamed "Gurz-10", took place across 23 provinces over five days, including the capital Ankara and Istanbul, the minister said in an X post. The detention of 119 people this week followed other reported mass detentions, including 99 and 65 in early August and 147 people in March. (end) aas

