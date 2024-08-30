Edge By Titan Joins Elite Ranks At GPHG

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Titan makes history as the first Indian watchmaker to compete in the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genve (GPHG).

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

One of the UAE's most coveted style statements, the Edge by Titan, continues to set benchmarks in watchmaking with its fusion of engineering and design.

For the 2024 Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genve, Titan Watches will proudly represent India with two remarkable entries at what is considered the of the watch world where innovation and high-end horology take centre stage.

The Edge UltraSlim, a contender in the 'Challenge' category, is a striking 3.3 mm thin timepiece. This watch redefines the concept of timekeeping by eliminating the traditional multi-hand display, offering a minimalist yet profound approach to time. Meanwhile, the Edge Squircle Matte Black will compete in the 'Time Only' category, and features a matte ceramic finish that adheres to the Golden Ratio, combining the classic square and circle shapes into a perfect harmony on the wrist.

Since its inception in 1997, Edge by Titan has been a beacon of design and innovation. What began as a quest for innovation became the world's slimmest watch when launched in 2002. The brand's commitment to pushing design boundaries is evident from its accolades, including the Red Dot Design Awards in 2013 and 2014. Edge has consistently introduced groundbreaking models, such as the Edge Ceramic in 2016 and the Edge Mechanical in 2020.

Titan Watches has successfully expanded its presence across all seven Emirates this month, marking a significant milestone for the renowned brand, and making it the first Indian brand to achieve this.

The latest feather in its cap comes with the inauguration of a new exclusive Titan kiosk nestled within the prestigious Mall of UAQ in Umm Al Quwain, further bolstering Titan's commitment to catering to the diverse needs of this dynamic region.

The brand enjoys significant popularity in the UAE, thanks to its unique blend of innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and timeless appeal.

Titan is poised for further regional growth with ambitious expansion plans, aiming to enhance its presence and bring its exceptional timepieces to a wider audience across the UAE and the GCC. The aim to have 35 outlets open across the GCC within the next 12 months. Two exclusive outlets are opening in Kuwait in August and one more in Dubai at Mall of the Emirates, taking the total number of brand outlets in the UAE to 25.

The competing models are also set to be launched as limited editions in 2024 across the region, further enhancing Titan's legacy in the global watchmaking arena.