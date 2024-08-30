SEO Content Agency Contese Rebrands With New Services

(MENAFN- Pressat) SEO content agency Contese has rebranded with a fresh new look and an upgraded logo as it launches its new content hub creation services to help businesses boost their presence

Contese Agency has been providing niche content creation for startups and corporate clients across various industries since its launch six years ago, helping clients build a strong web presence with a mix of professional copywriting, editing, and SEO expertise.

The agency's web content and keyword strategy services have also been instrumental in helping startups and established businesses conquer new markets.

And as Contese focuses on combining SEO services with crafted content, the rebranding reflects a significant step forward for the company as it aligns with the latest digital marketing trends.

Contese Agency's striking new tricolour circular logo and brand positioning was engineered in partnership with boutique brand agency Semiya to reflect the fluid connection between content, SEO and editorial services, with each colour representing one of these core services and how when they work in unison they create a powerful opportunity for growth.

Contese's sister agency worked to tweak the colours and design to reflect the combination of strategy and creativity, with all Contese's project informed by data research and in-depth analysis before the creation stage.

A new service

The Contese Agency rebrand marks the launch of new SEO content hub creation services to help businesses achieve top-level search results and boost consumer engagement as digital marketing trends evolve.

Designed to help companies organise their content in a strategic way, building their authority and offering greater value and a better brand experience to customers, content hubs are the natural next step for businesses looking to boost SEO.

Contese Agency is already providing content for several game-changing enterprises such as Plug and Play , the world's largest innovation platform for future technology development and Boost AI , which provides bespoke artificial intelligence solutions to deliver outstanding customer experiences.

A powerful online marketing tool, content hubs help companies increase visibility, boost web traffic and grow revenue. Contese works on the project from SEO research and content mapping to content creation, ensuring each company has related content ordered together for the best search benefits.

Editor's notes: Contese Agency is an SEO content agency based in Europe and works with clients across the world. Co-founded by an established journalist and an SEO expert, it combines strategy and target SEO research with journalistic content creation to connect with audiences and boost businesses online.