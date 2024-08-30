PDP Appoints In-Charges For Eight Jammu Constituencies

As per the PDP official list, Adv Aditya Gupta has been appointed in-charge for Jammu East constituency, Rajat Gupta for Jammu West, Er. Darshan Mangotra for Jammu North, Romesh Chandar Verma for Bani, Akhter Ali for Billawer, Joginder Singh for Basoli, Vishal Salgotra for Hiranagar and Bachan Lal for Vijaypur assembly segment.

