Aviation Analytics Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecasts - 2030

High volume of data generation in the aviation and increase in aviation passenger traffic drive the global air scrubber market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- High volume of data generation in the aviation industry and surge in aviation passenger traffic have boosted the growth of the global aviation analytics market. However, dearth of analytically skilled workforce hinders the growth. On the contrary, technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the market players. The Aviation Analytics Market was valued at $2.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.21 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.72%.

The report divides the global aviation analytics market on the basis of component, end user, business function, application, and region. By component, the aviation analytics market is segregated into service and software. The service segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics services that are being deployed for numerous applications across the aviation sector.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into flight risk management, inventory management, fuel management, revenue management, customer analytics, and navigation services. The customer analytics segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics drones for catering customer requirements.

On the basis of end user, the airlines segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the airports segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.74% from 2021 to 2030.

Regional Analysis:

The global aviation analytics market size is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the aviation analytics market share is segregated into airline, airport, and others. The airlines segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics that are being used by airlines for numerous commercial applications throughout the world.

Based on component, the service segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By component, the software segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the airports segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

On the basis of business function, the finance segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on application, the flight risk management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

